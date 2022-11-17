INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher; hawkish Fed may keep lid on gains

BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares are tipped to open slightly higher on Friday, tracking their Asian peers, though a tight U.S. labour market and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials are expected to keep gains limited.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 0.28% as of 0244 GMT. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.8%.

Fed officials fired more warning shots on interest rates, while rising coronavirus cases in China and liquidity strains in its bond market added to uncertainty. MKTS/GLOB

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said late on Thursday that rates might need to hit a range from 5% to 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation, a blow to investors who had been wagering rates would peak at 5%.

Earlier that day, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN and NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed down about 0.37% each, after two sessions of marginal gains.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net of 6.18 billion Indian rupees ($75.8 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased 4.49 billion rupees of shares, provisional data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Stocks to watch:

** Metropolis Healthcare METP.NS said the income tax department was conducting a search at its premises.

** Indian mills have produced 2 million tonnes of sugar so far in the season that began on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

** Life Insurance Corp LIFI.NS cut its stake in Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS to 5.200% from 7.203%.

** Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ADIA.NS said it entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country in the next two to three years.

** Ahluwalia Contracts AHLU.NS won two contracts totalling 5.30 billion rupees.

** Vedanta's VDAN.NS board will meet on Nov. 22 to consider and approve its third interim dividend for the current financial year. ($1 = 81.5100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

