INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as oil prices decline

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday due to a fall in global oil prices, although investors will await domestic retail inflation data and quarterly earnings results from IT firm Wipro later in the day.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1, were up 0.19%, as of 0206 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.69%. MKTS/GLOB

Forty-seven of the 50 stocks on the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed lower on Tuesday, pulling the benchmark index down 1.49% to 16,983.55, while the 30-member S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN finished 1.46% lower at 57,147.32, marking their third straight session of loss on the back of risk aversion globally.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found India's retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance band for a ninth month. The data is due after market hours.

Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China. O/R

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices, as it brings down imported inflation.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 46.13 billion Indian rupees ($560.81 million) worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought net 24.31 billion rupees, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS and Jio-bp strengthen EV partnership for setting up of charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs.

** Infosys INFY.NS on Tuesday announced the resignation of company president Ravi Kumar.

** Suzlon Energy Ltd SUZL.NSsaid on Tuesday it got an order for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

** Genesys International Corp Ltd GENS.NSsaid on Tuesday it won an order worth 460 million Indian rupees ($5.59 million) for land titling project from the Andhra Pradesh government. ** Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd SBTV.NSsaid committee of creditors approved a resolution plan for the company, without giving details.

($1 = 82.2560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

