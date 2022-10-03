INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher as global equities attempt bounce

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a bounce in global equities, as investors eyed decisions from central banks that would help avoid a financial crisis.

Domestic investors were also keeping an eye on global crude prices as a surge will heat up inflation in the world's third largest oil importing country.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange SINc1 were up 1.4%, as of 0220 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 1.2% to 16,887.35 on Monday and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed down 1.1% at 56,788.81.

Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improvingglobal marketsentiment and rallying bonds and the pound. MKTS/GLOB

A United Nations agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries and called for a new strategy.

Foreign institutional investors bought net 5.91 billion rupees ($72.48 million) worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors sold net 4.23 billion rupees worth, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Marico MRCO.NS said it expects consumption trends to improve in the second half of current fiscal.

** KEC International KECL.NS gets orders worth 14.07 bln rupees.

** Gravita India GRAI.NS said there were no such plans of stake sale by promoter or promoter group.

** Dilip Buildcon DIBL.NS via JV got letter of acceptance from Gujarat Metro Rail Corp for project cost of 10.61 billion rupees.

** Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd HDFC.NS said gross income from dividend for Sept-quarter was 13.60 billion rupees.

** Medicamen Biotech MEBI.NS forayed into domestic pharma business via unit.

** Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS reported rise in September quarter revenue from operations.

** NCCNCCL.NS received new order for 3.93 billion rupees.

** Bank Of Maharashtra BMBK.NS said gross advances rose 28.65% year on year in second quarter.

** Anupam Rasayan ANUY.BO approved price for qualified institutions placement at 725 rupees per share.

** IndusInd Bank INBK.NS said second quarter net advances rose 18% year on year

** Info Edge INED.NS will invest 1.35 billion rupees via share purchase in Sunrise Mentors.

** TTL Enterprises TTLN.BO will consider issue of shares on preferential basis.

** VSF Projects VISF.BO will consider proposals for fund raising.

($1 = 81.5450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.