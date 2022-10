INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares see best day in 5 weeks led by banks

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 2% on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in banks, metal and information technology companies, while upbeat quarterly updates from companies lifted investor sentiment ahead of the corporate earnings season.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 2.3% to 17,274.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 2.3% to 58,065.47. The indexes saw their sharpest one-day gain since Aug. 30.

Global stocks climbed for a second day on Tuesday, adding heft to the rally in Indian markets. MKTS/GLOB

Heavyweight Nifty bank index .NSEBANK rose 2.8%, while the metals index .NIFTYMET and IT index .NIFTYIT surged 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively.

"Our markets and economy are much more resilient than the rest of the world. It is expected that the credit growth will be much better in the second half of the year and that's the reason we are seeing good amount of buying in banks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president, research, at SMC Global Securities.

IndusInd Bank INBK.NS shares added 5.5% after it posted an 18% jump in net advances in the second quarter. It was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS surged 12% after the company reported strong loan disbursement and improved collection efficiency in September.

"Earnings will be the major driver of markets for the next few weeks, with more stock-specific moves. Banks, capital goods and consumer companies are expected to shine more," SMC's Jain said.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers in the beginning of the week, purchasing 5.91 billion rupees ($72.48 million) worth of domestic equities on Monday, provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange showed.

FIIs sold $1.99 billion of shares last week, as per Refinitiv Eikon data. September saw net FII equity outflows of $903.08 million, compared with $6.44 billion of inflows in August, according to Refinitiv.

India's equity and money markets will be closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

