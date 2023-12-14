News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares scale new peaks as Fed-fuelled rally extends

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

December 14, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensexindexes rose to new all-time highs on Friday, potentially setting the stage for their longest joint weekly winning streak in nearly six years, as global rally extended on elevated bets of a U.S. rate cut by March 2024.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.58% to 21,306.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.54% to 70,898.30, as of 10:04 a.m. IST.

High weightage information technology (IT) index .NIFTYIT gained about 2% and was among the top sectoral gainers.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., jumped 4.5% this week, marking their best performance in a month.

The rise comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the risks of lowering rates too late, on Wednesday, which bolstered expectations of a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut by March 2024 and fuelled a rally across global stock markets.

Metal index .NIFTYMET gained 1.8%, aided by a jump in global metal prices as U.S. dollar came under pressure following Fed's dovish commentary on future rate trajectory.

A weak U.S. dollar makes metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.[MET/l]

India's Nifty 50 .NSEI and Sensex .BSESN have gained about 1.5% each this week, set for their longest joint weekly winning streak since January 2018.

The Nifty is set for its seventh consecutive weekly gain, adding 11.8% over the period, including Friday's rise, on strong domestic macroeconomic data, return of foreign inflows, drop in oil prices and a favourable global interest rate outlook

The benchmark has been in the overbought territory for 13 sessions, hitting record highs in 10 of them.

"The near-term market trend remains positive," said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities.

There is a possibility of Nifty reaching the important resistance level of 21,550, Shetti added.

India's Nifty set for longest weekly winning streak since Jan. 2018 https://tmsnrt.rs/3v06Hu6

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

