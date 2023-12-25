News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise tracking Asian peers; IT limits upside

December 25, 2023 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in some Asian stocks, after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted bets of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.42% to 21,439.95 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.32% higher to 71,331.43 as of 10:24 a.m. IST.

However, the gains were limited by a 0.53% decline in information technology (IT) stocks .NIFTYIT after Infosys INFY.NSfell following the termination of a $1.5 billion deal focused on artificial intelligence.

U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as investors headed into the Christmas holiday weekend, having digested cooler-than-expected inflation data. .N

Still, the blue-chip indexes have gained 12.65% and 12.07% over the last seven weeks, helped by strong domestic macroeconomic data, a return of foreign inflows, and moderation in oil prices.

Among individual stocks, Inox Wind INWN.NS rose 3.2% after the company won an order for its wind turbine generators.

