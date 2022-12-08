US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes; Paytm surges

December 08, 2022 — 11:11 pm EST

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, on a fall in crude oil prices, and on hopes of a global demand revival due to China's easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.21% at 18,648.65, as of 09:20 a.m IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.17% to 62,699.55.

Oil prices fell for the fifth straight session to their lowest in 2022, bringing cheer as crude accounts for a bulk of the bill for countries such as India, which are heavily dependent on oil imports. O/R

All the sectoral indexes barring Nifty IT .NIFTYIT climbed, with Nifty PSU .NIFTYPSU rising the most with 0.8% gains. The index is on course to advance for the seventh day in a row, if gains hold.

Among individual stocks, One 97 Communications PAYT.NS jumped 7%, the most in a week, after announcing that it will consider a share buyback proposal on Dec. 13.

Asian markets jumped on Friday with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan .MIAP0000PUS rising 1.15%.MKTS/GLOB

Tata SteelTISC.NS, Hindustan UnileverHLL.NS, Grasim IndustriesGRAS.NS, NTPCNTPC.NSand Eicher MotorsEICH.NSwere among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index, rising over 0.75% while HCL Technologies HCLT.NS led the losses, shedding over 4.6%.

($1 = 82.2800 Indian rupees)

