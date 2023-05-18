News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on hopes of US debt ceiling deal

May 18, 2023 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday tracking overnight gains in Wall Street on hopes that the United States could soon reach a debt ceiling deal to avoid a default, while foreign investors continued to buy domestic equities.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.31% at 18,186.15 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.2% to 61,556.25.

The gains, however, could be capped as shares in broader Asia were weighed by China and Hong Kong stocks over concerns of a wobbly recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. MKTS/GLOB

