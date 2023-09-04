News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on hopes of Fed rate pause, China stimulus

September 04, 2023 — 12:58 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, led by metals on further support for property sector by China and on rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause later this month.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.10% at 19,452 as of 10:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.07% to 65,432.50.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. Metals .NIFTYMET rose 2.5% on fresh measures by China to support its property sector. China is the top producer and consumer of metals. Tata Steel TISC.NS and Hindalco HALC.NSadded more than 3% each, topping the Nifty 50.

"The small-cap and mid-cap space will continue to do well because of hopes of healthy returns, which have attracted interest from investors with a short-term time horizon," said Siddharth Bhamre, research head at Religare Broking.

There are pockets in broader markets with valuation comfort, Bhamre added.

Among individual stocks, Coal India COAL.NS climbed 3% after production in August rose 13.2% year-on-year.

Maharashtra Seamless MHSM.NSclimbed 4% on bagging orders of 1.57 billion rupees from Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation.

Moil MOIL.NS rose 2% after reporting a 53% year-on-year jump in production in August.

