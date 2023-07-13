INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on Fed rate pause hopes

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, riding on broader positive sentiment on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes this month.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.44% at 19,498.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.41% to 65,828.78 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

