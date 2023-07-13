News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on Fed rate pause hopes

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

July 13, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Rama Venkat and Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, riding on broader positive sentiment on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing rate hikes this month.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.44% at 19,498.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.41% to 65,828.78 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.