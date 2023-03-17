INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on easing global banking concerns

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, aided by financials, tracking a rebound in global equities after a slew of measures to support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.44% at 17,059.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.38% to 57,854.28 as of 10:49 a.m. IST.

The rise in domestic equities follows a sharp rebound in the U.S. and European markets on Thursday on news that a large group of banks was infusing cash into U.S. lender First Republic Bank alongside a lifeline from Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse.

While the developments eased immediate concerns of a crisis in the global banking system, some analysts remained cautious.

"These measures are like putting bandage to a major problem," Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management said.

"The Fed needs to manage a delicate balancing act between price stability (inflation) and financial stability (growth) in next week's meeting."

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.3%. Information technology stocks .NIFTYIT rose over 1% with all 10 constituents logging gains.

India's largest IT services provider TCS fell in the early session but recovered to gain marginally after the resignation of its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan barely a year into his second five-year term. He will be succeeded by TCS veteran K Krithivasan.

While Gopinathan's sudden resignation came as a surprise, analysts expect the transition to be smooth and well-managed.

Among individual stocks, defence firms like Hindustan Aeronautics HIAE.NS, Bharat Forge BFRG.NS, Bharat Dynamics BARA.NSgained after the Indian government approved the purchase of equipment worth $8.5 billion from domestic companies.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NSfell over 3% after company termed a media report on it repaying $10 million to IndusInd Bank INBK.NS to wrap up the Sony deal 'speculative'.

($1 = 82.5870 Indian rupees)

