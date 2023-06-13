INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on easing domestic inflation, Fed pause hopes

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, with the broader midcap index hitting a fresh record on improved sentiment after data showed domestic retail inflation cooled in May.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.51% at 18,697.35 as of 10:27 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.54% to 63,062.86.

All 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with FMCG .NIFTYFMCG climbing 1.5%. Thirteen of its 15 constituents edged higher.

High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rose 0.3% while information technology .NIFTYIT added 0.5%.

The uptick in domestic equities comes after data showed that domestic inflation eased to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May, aided by slide in food inflation and favourable base effect. Industrial output rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, well above the estimated 1.8% expansion.

"Favourable macroeconomic data, rising odds of a Fed rate pause augur well for Indian shares," Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors said, adding that monsoons could be a defining factor for the trajectory of markets in the near term.

Global equities rose ahead of U.S. inflation data on Tuesday and Fed's policy decision on Wednesday. The odds of a rate pause stood at 80.4%. FEDWATCH

Among individual stocks, Mankind Pharma MNKI.NS rose as much as 4.73% after global brokerage JP Morgan initiated coverage with an "overweight" rating, on hopes of continued market share gains and strong volume growth.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NSlost nearly 7% after the market regulator barred its former chairman, Subhash Chandra, and managing director and chief executive, Punit Goenka, from company boards for one year, potentially delaying its merger with local unit of Japan's Sony.

