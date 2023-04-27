INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on earnings boost ahead of April derivatives expiry

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, as strong earnings from major firms overshadowed rising recession fears in the United States, ahead of the April series derivatives expiry.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.15% to 17,839.20 as of 10:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.17% to 60,403.63.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN resisted selling pressure, rising 0.2%, aided by non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd BJFN.NS.

Bajaj Finance rose over 3% after reporting abigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on strong loan demand. Bajaj Finance and its holding company Bajaj Finserv Ltd BJFS.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has added over 1% this week, amid a slew of corporate earnings, shrugging off the weakness in global equities.

"Markets may go sideways after the sharp rise," said Om Mehra, equity research analyst at Choice Broking. "The (Nifty 50) index is likely to witness consolidation, traders may find buying opportunities if the 17,700 level is protected."

Volatility will prevail ahead of the expiry of April series derivatives on Thursday, analysts cautioned.

Technology services firm L&T Technology Services Ltd LTEH.NS jumped over 5% after reporting a profit beat, buoying the IT index .NIFTYIT.

Contract research company Syngene International Ltd SYNN.NS jumped nearly 6% after posting a 21% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the March quarter. The stock was in an overbought zone. [nL4N36U145]

Global equities were subdued after weak economic data in the U.S. heightened concerns of a potential recession in the near term. Asian markets were mostly lower. MKTS/GLOB

The slide in crude oil prices below $80 per barrel and the return of foreign institutional buying in Indian equities will act as positive catalysts for the domestic market, amid weak global cues, two analysts said.

($1 = 81.7130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.