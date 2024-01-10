INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on boost from IT, Adani group stocks

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - India's Nifty 50 and Sensex rose on Wednesday, led by gains in IT companies ahead of quarterly results and boosted by a jump in some Adani group stocks on the conglomerate's plan for a $24 billion investment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI gained 0.34% to 21,618.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.38% to 71,657.71. Both the benchmarks lost about 0.5% each, before reversing gains in the final hour.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT rose 0.5%. Market leaders TCS TCS.NS and Infosys INFY.NS are due to report quarterly results on Thursday, kicking off the earnings season in earnest.

While their results are expected to be subdued due to weak spending by key U.S. clients, the forecasts will be in focus. In that regard, U.S. inflation data on Thursday is key. A soft print will likely fortify bets of a rate cut in March, making stocks generally, and IT companies in particular, attractive.

The overall earnings season is critical with valuations at all-time highs. The Nifty 50's PE ratio (price-to-earnings) is 22.6 times one-year forward earnings, well above the five-year average of 21.6.

"The markets are too stretched right now. An earnings-led consolidation or mild correction is required and likely in the next few weeks," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at Esquire Capital Advisors.

Nifty constituents Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS and Adani Ports APSE.NS rose 2.77% and 1.44%, respectively, after group chairman Gautam Adani announced a $24 billion investment in five years in green energy and renewable energy in the state of Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS gained 2.37%.

The Nifty laggards included ONGC ONGC.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS, which along with Hindustan Petroleum HPCL.NS and Indian Oil IOC.NS slid 1.0%-2.2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stocks on earnings and valuation concerns.

Consumer stocks .NIFTYFMCG fell 0.40%, dropping for the fourth session since Marico MRCO.NS and Godrej Consumer GOCP.NS warned of weak rural demand hitting sales. ($1 = 83.0211 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Varun H K and Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.