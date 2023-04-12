INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise marginally ahead of earnings, macro data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday as March-quarter corporate earnings trickled in, while caution ahead of key domestic and global macroeconomic data capped gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.16% at 17,749.50, as of 10:20 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.09% to 60,207.70.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.2%.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has risen over 4.5% in the past seven sessions, its longest winning streak in more than four months.

"Expect equity markets to stay muted in the near term despite the surprise pause by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and market valuations becoming more reasonable," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note.

"Growth prospects remain weak, inflation faces upside risks and risks of earnings downgrades exist," they added.

India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80%, dipping below the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters poll.

Wall Street equities were mostly higher ahead of consumer price index data for March and minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting due on Wednesday. Asian markets remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Sula Vineyards SULA.NS jumped over 6% after posting 15% year-on-year growth in sales of own brands in the fourth quarter at 1.04 billion rupees.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons TITW.NS and Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL.NS rose 3% each, after a consortium of the two companies was awarded an order for Vande Bharat trainsets by the Indian Railways.

Time Technoplast TIME.NSrose over 5% on a $6.6 million order win from Indraprastha Gas for the supply of CNG cascades.

($1 = 82.0400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, and Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.