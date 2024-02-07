INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise led by financials, real estate

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Ashna Teresa Britto

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Wednesday, led by financial services and tracking their Asian peers, with an earnings-led rise in real estate stocks also lending support.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.30% at 21,997.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.28% at 72,389.03, as of 10:28 a.m IST.

The broader and more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 rose 1% and 0.6% each, outperforming the benchmarks.

"The outlook remains positive for Indian markets. The focus on fiscal prudence in interim budget, stable quarterly results and sustained inflows from domestic investors have all been supportive," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

Asian markets gained after China announced measures to curb short-selling and expand stock-buying by state-owned funds to protect its markets. MKTS/GLOB

Twelve of the 13 major Nifty sectors advanced. The highest weighted sector - financial services .NIFTYFIN gained 0.8%.

Public sector banks .NIFTYPSU jumped 2.4%.

"There is valuation comfort and earnings stability in very few segments in this market, like state-owned lenders," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL gained 2.30%, with Godrej Properties GODR.NS up 2% after posting a rise in third-quarter profit on sturdy residential demand.

($1 = 83.0020 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.