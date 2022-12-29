INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022; IT, metals up

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday in the final session of 2022, aided by an uptick in IT stocks, tracking gains in global equities.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.32% at 18,248.85, as of 09:55 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.32% to 61,328.04.

Asian markets also advanced, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 0.58%. MKTS/GLOB

All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with information technology .NIFTYIT and metals .NIFTYMET rising over 1%.

Forty-three of the Nifty 50 constituents rose with Tata Steel TISC.NS, Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS, Tech Mahindra TEML.NS gaining over 1%.

($1 = 82.7580 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Janane Venkatraman)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

