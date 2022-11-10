INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears

BENGALURU, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 1% on Friday, boosted by information technology companies and banks as cooling U.S. inflation fuelled hopes that aggressive Federal Reserve rate stance might begin to ease.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.3% to 18,269 as of 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 1.4% to 61,453.18.

All three major U.S. stock indexes notched their biggest one-day percentage gains in about two-and-a-half years in a broad, robust rally as the Labor Department's data showed the annual consumer price index number below 8% for the first time in eight months. .N

India will report its October inflation number next week.

In domestic earnings, Nifty component Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS, top insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIFI.NS, battery maker Exide Industries EXID.NS, engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals BHEL.NS will be among the scores of companies reporting quarterly numbers.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT surged 3.2%, while the bank index .NSEBANK gained 1.3%.

Shares of Zomato ZOMT.NS jumped 10% after the Indian food delivery firm on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.