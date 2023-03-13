INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as Tech Mahindra leads IT cos

BENGALURU, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology shares led by a rally in Tech Mahindra after the company named a new chief executive, while investors awaited inflation data due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.6% to 17,519.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.6% to 59,474.30, as of 09:25 a.m. IST.

Shares of Indian IT services provider Tech Mahindra TEML.NS surged 8% after it Mohit Joshi as chief executive officer.

Retail inflation in India likely eased to 6.35% in February, but stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold for a second straight month, a Reuters poll of 43 economists showed.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities on Sunday announced plans to limit the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS shares fell 13% after the company said locked-in shares have been released on March 13 after the period ended as a part of the lender's restructuring.

($1 = 81.9600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.