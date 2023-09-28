News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as metals, power stocks gain

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

September 28, 2023 — 11:56 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Indian shares edged up on Friday, led by gains in metals and power companies, as risk sentiment improved in global markets after the recent sell-off.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.3% at 19,572, as of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.2% to 65,644.

