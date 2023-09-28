INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as metals, power stocks gain

Indian shares edged up on Friday, led by gains in metals and power companies, as risk sentiment improved in global markets after the recent sell-off.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.3% at 19,572, as of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.2% to 65,644.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

