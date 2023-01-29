US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as key Adani stocks surge

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 29, 2023 — 11:32 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Repeats with no changes to text

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday as select Adani Group companies arrested the recent slide after a short-seller attack on group companies triggered a sell-off over the previous two sessions.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.06% at 17,614.60 as of 9:55 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 59,371.73.

High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN recouped losses, rising 0.1%, and is on course to snap a two-day losing streak. Financials had dragged the index over the previous two sessions.

Indian equities had tumbled to a three-month low on Friday, dragged by a short-seller attack on Adani group companies, which triggered a selloff in banks.

The group faces a critical session today with the secondary share sale of the flagship Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS seeing only 1% subscription on Friday.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports APSE.NSrose over 5% each and were the top Nifty gainers, while ACC ACC.NS and Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NSalsoadvanced. Other companies Adani WilmarADAW.NS, Adani GreenADNA.NS, Adani Power ADAN.NS, Adani TransmissionADAI.NS and Adani Total ADAG.NSsustained heavy selling.

Twenty-six of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced while 24 declined.

The rise in domestic equities is also aided by macro data from the U.S., which signalled a slide in inflation and raised hopes of a moderation in the pace of the Fed's rate hike at its policy meeting scheduled later this week.

Besides the Fed's policy meeting, investors await rate decisions from other global central banks such as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, later this week.

Investors will also shift focus to India's Union budget on Feb. 1, with the government's fiscal consolidation path and borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 as triggers.

($1 = 81.6450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.