INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as IT, financials rebound outweighs Reliance's slide

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 21, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, recovering from a dull start, as a rebound in IT and financial stocks outweighed the slide in Reliance Industries following spin-off Jio Financial's weak trading debut.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.50% at 19,407.05 at 1:49 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 65,279.51.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT were up over 1.2%, rebounding from a 1.47% tumble on Friday on worries about higher U.S. interest rates.

"A lot of good mid-cap IT firms, which were at lofty valuations, have corrected massively in the last 10-12 months making them attractive buy opportunities at the current levels," said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

Financials .NIFTYFIN rose 0.60% after a seven-day losing run in which they shed about 3%. Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS gained 2.4%, set for its first increase in six sessions.

On the flip side, fellow NBFC Jio Financial JIOF.NStumbled 5% in its market debut, hitting a lower circuit. That led parent Reliance RELI.NS 1% lower, with both stocks among the top Nifty losers.

Adani group stocks climbed between 1% and 6%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS was up 2.4%, adding to its gains from Friday after GQG Partners raised its stake in the company.

Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS increased over 2% and powered a 1% rise in metal stocks .NIFTYMET despite concerns over the economic revival in China, the world's largest metals producer and consumer.

China's smaller-than-expected rate cut spurred deflation concerns and weighed on the broader Asian markets. MKTS/GLOB

"Till there is some clarity from Fed, the (Indian) markets will be rangebound given the weakness in China," added Dadheech.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

