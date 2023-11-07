INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as falling oil prices boost energy stocks

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks, as crude prices fell, while a drop in high weightage financials after a recent rise capped gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.23% at 19,451.10 as of 10:07 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.14% to 65,027.13.

"Moderation in U.S. bond yields, positive earnings and a drop in crude oil prices are positive for the markets," said analysts at Centrum Institutional Research.

Ten of the 13 major sectors rose, with energy .NIFTYENR and oil & gas .NIFYOILGAS rising 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL.NS rose 3% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer..

High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN lost 0.2% after logging gains in each of the last four sessions, adding over 2%.

ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, SBI Life Insurance SBIL.NS, Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS, Kotak Mahindra Bank KTKM.NS were among the top Nifty 50 losers, shedding between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 outperformed the blue-chips, gaining over 0.75% each.

The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC stock indexes posted their longest winning streak in two years. Asian markets were flat. MKTS/GLOB

Investors await comments from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday, for cues into the central bank's rate outlook.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 hovered around three-month low, weighed down by concerns over waning demand in China and the U.S. O/R

Among individual stocks, Apollo Tyres APLO.NS gained 6% after the tyre maker topped second quarter profit view on higher auto sales.

Prestige Estate Projects PREG.NS gained 5% to hit a record high after posting a six-fold jump in net profit in September quarter.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sohini Goswami and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.