INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as China further eases COVID curbs

Credit: REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto

December 26, 2022 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in metals stocks, after China announced it will further ease its strict COVID-19 restrictions bolstering expectations of demand recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.46% at 18,097.45, as of 09:17 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.47% to 60,850.63.

All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with metals .NIFTYMET jumping over 1% after top consumer China announced it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

China's COVID-19 management will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the stringent Category-A, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The announcement triggered an uptick in Asian markets. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.58%. MKTS/GLOB

U.S. markets remained shut on Monday for Christmas.

Capping the gains in domestic equities are oil prices, which rose in thin trade on fears of supply disruption due to winter storms across the United States. Brent crude CLc1 jumped above $80 per barrel. O/R

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

