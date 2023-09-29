INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as banks, metals gain; IT falls on demand woes

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Friday, led by advances in banks and metal companies, while a fall in the information technology stocks after bellwether Accenture ACN.N forecast downbeat year limited gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.3% each to 19,591 and 65,680 points, respectively as of 10:49 a.m. IST.

The benchmarks are on track to log about 2% gains for the quarter, if the trend holds, against an over 10% surge seen in the previous quarter.

"The bounce back seen in the last 30 minutes in the previous session has encouraged bargain buying in the morning ... But, don't see any directional moves as we are moving into the extended week-end with U.S. government shutdown related worries," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial.

"Don't think traders have the risk appetite to take prices on a long stretch on the either side," James said.

Heavyweight IT stocks .NIFTYIT were the top drag on markets, falling 1%, with Infosys INFY.NS sliding 1.3% after Accenture ACN.Nforecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Accenture's performance and outlook would add to concerns over the near-term demand environment, implying weakness for Indian IT companies, Motilal Oswal analysts said in a note.

The IT index has lost over 5% in the last two weeks.

Other high weightage sectors banks .NSEBANK and financial stocks .NIFTYFIN added 0.6% each, while metals .NIFTMET gained 0.9%. Meanwhile, pharma .NIPHARM advanced 2.9%.

Among individual stocks, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) MCEI.NS fell 8.1% after the country's markets regulator askedit to put on hold the proposed go-live of its new commodity derivatives platform.

Navin Fluorine NAFL.NS slumped 13.6% after its managing director resigned.

Indian markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.