INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise ahead of U.S. inflation data; IT stocks gain

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, tracking the gains in global equities ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day, while fears of further rate hikes after domestic retail inflation in January rose above the Reserve Bank of India's upper threshold capped the move up.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.44% at 17,848.80 as of 10:45 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 60,742.01.

Wall Street equities closed higher on Monday, as investors expected consumer price index (CPI) data for January to ease. A Reuters poll of analysts expects U.S. CPI for January to rise 0.5% month-on-month.

High weightage information technology index .NIFTYIT rose nearly 1.5%, mirroring the overnight gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index .IXIC. Nine of the 10 constituents of IT index advanced. Hopes of easing inflation in the United States, from where India's software exporters draw a significant share of their revenue, spurred the move.

The sector's attractive valuations after the recent correction and the relatively less interest rate-sensitive nature compared to manufacturing or banking are also positives for tech stocks, two analysts said.

Investors also await third-quarter earnings from a slew of Nifty 50 companies, including Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS, Apollo Hospitals APLH.NS, Eicher Motors EICH.NS, Grasim Industries GRAS.NS and ONGC ONGC.NS.

The rise in retail inflation in January to 6.52%, above the upper limit of RBI's targeted band of 2-6% on higher food prices kept a lid on the gains in domestic equities. Economists flagged the likelihood of more rate hikes from India's central bank post the data.

($1 = 82.5250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

