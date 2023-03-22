US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise ahead of the Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 22, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision, as concerns of a banking crisis eased further after the Credit Suisse rescue.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.18% at 17,137.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.17% to 58,168.80 as of 10:56 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU rising 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

The rise follows an uptick in global equities as concerns over a banking crisis further eased after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to protect depositors in smaller banks following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Swiss government-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS over the weekend eased concerns over financial stability, for the time being.

Global markets now await the Fed decision, which comes amid contagion risks in banking. The odds of a 25-basis-points (bps) hike are 89.3%. FEDWATCH

Most analysts expect the Fed to hike rate by 25 bps and continue with its fight against inflation, but Goldman Sachs said a pause would be "warranted".

"The recent turmoil in banking is an unintended consequence of the Fed's steep rate hikes," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KRChoksey Holdings.

Information technology (IT) companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S. and Europe, could see short-term pressure due to banking stress, according to three analysts.

"Most Indian IT firms have around 30% exposure to Banking Financial Services and Insurance segment in the West. If banking crisis spreads, it will hurt I.T. firms," Narendra Solanki, head of equity research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stockbrokers.

Among individual stocks, Bandhan Bank BANH.NSrose nearly 4% after approving transfer of 26.14 bln rupees loans outstanding and 23.16 mln rupees worth non-performing assets to asset reconstruction company.

Sobha fell to a nine-month low after the company said that income tax department conducted raids at its offices.

($1 = 82.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.