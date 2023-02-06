INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise ahead of RBI's rate decision; Adani stocks arrest slide

Updates opening levels

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, in which the central bank is expected to pause its tightening cycle after a rate hike that the market has already baked in.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.14% to 17,788.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.11% to 60,578.67, as of 09:29 a.m. IST.

The RBI is expected to pause after Wednesday's expected 25 basis points rate hike as it tries to support economic growth and tame inflation.

Thirty-four of Nifty 50 stocks advanced with Adani EnterprisesADEL.NS and Adani PortsAPSE.NSamong the top gainers.

Most of the Adani group stocks, including Adani Transmission ADAI.NS, Adani Wilmar ADAW.NS gained after the National Stock Exchange revised circuit limits of Adani GreenADNA.NS and Adani Transmission to 5% from 10%, to prevent large movements in price of stocks in a very short time.

Meanwhile JP Morgan said that the group remained eligible for inclusion in some of its key indices.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET lost over 1% dragged by Tata Steel TISC.NS after the company reported a loss in third quarter on soft demand. Hindalco HALC.NS also fell after its U.S. subsidiary Novelis reported decline in consolidated profit in December quarter.

Wall Street equities extended their fall overnight after data on Friday showed resilient U.S. jobs markets that heightened concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer. FEDWATCH

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp slide in the previous session, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.45%. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.7220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

