INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise ahead of RBI rate decision

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, tracking gains in global equities on easing U.S. yields and cooling crude prices, while markets awaited the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.31% at 19,605.10, as of 09:40 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.30% to 65,824.65.

"It will be business as usual if RBI maintains status quo on rates, but any tinkering with the rates could trigger sharp gyration in the market," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The more domestically-focussed mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 mirrored the blue-chips.

"Expect domestic markets to see consolidation ahead of the earnings season amid persistent foreign selling," said Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of Fintrekk Capital, adding that stretched valuations in small- and mid-caps could trigger a reallocation to large-caps.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as U.S. yields eased after hitting multi-year highs earlier in the week. Investors are awaiting the U.S. jobs report due later in the day for clues about Fed's the rate trajectory. Asian equities edged higher. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices extended their slide on Thursday on concerns over global demand. A fall in crude prices helps importers like India.

Among individual stocks, Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS rose 2% after the airline operator introduced a fuel charge on domestic and international routes to offset rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Kalyan Jewellers KALN.NS jumped 5% after the company said it saw a consolidated revenue growth of 27% in the September quarter.

($1 = 83.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

