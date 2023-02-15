INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after U.S. retail data lifts global sentiment

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday tracking global peers, after latest U.S. retail sales data signalled strength in the world's biggest economy, while a return of foreign buying in domestic equities helped sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.61% at 18,126.75 as of 9:43 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.62% to 61,662.59.

The metal index .NIFTYMET rose nearly 1.2%. The oil and gas index .NIFOILGAS rose 1% after government cut its windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel in its fortnightly revision on Feb. 15.

Foreign institutional investors extended their buying streak in Indian equities for the fourth session on Wednesday.

Over the past four sessions, FIIs have bought a net 45.17 billion rupees ($546.24 million), reversing an extended selling trend earlier in the year.

($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.