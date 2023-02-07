INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate

Updates index levels

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.68% to 60,695.09.

The central bank raised the key policy repo rate by 25 basis points, in line with economists' expectations, and said it remained focused on the withdrawal of accomodation.

Domestic retail inflation finally came within the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% in the last two months of 2022.

A Reuters poll showed the RBI is likely to raise rates by 25 bps to mark the final increase in its current tightening cycle, and then pause for the rest of the year.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

