INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares ride rise in Wall St, drop in US yields

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in tandem with their Asian peers, lifted by the overnight rally in Wall Street and a slide in U.S. Treasury yields.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.71% at 19,582.70 at 9:56 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.73% to 65,913.01. They have risen over 0.5% only once so far this month.

The more domestically focused mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 scaled fresh record highs.

Strong results from tech firm Nvidia powered Wall Street higher, while U.S. yields slumped as weak U.S. and European activity signalled disinflation. MKTS/GLOB

The weak U.S. PMI data also raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may not raise rates at their next meeting.

"Decline in manufacturing PMI in the U.S. has led to a sharp decline in U.S. 10-year bond yield," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"This might turn capital flows again in favour of emerging markets like India. But investors should remember that sentiments are transient."

Analysts expect the ongoing consolidation to continue in the next few sessions, with the Nifty finding support at its 50-day simple moving average.

All 14 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT adding 0.8% each.

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting minutes, scheduled to be released after the market closes.

Among individual stocks, Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS hit 5% lower circuit for the fourth session in a row.

Paytm PAYT.NS gained 2.5% after Bernstein initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating, citing likely growth in loan disbursal volume and market share.

Coforge COFO.NS climbed 3.70% on multiple block deals.

