INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse course, tread higher as metals gain

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 24, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

By Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed early losses to edge higher on Wednesday, as gains in metal stocks led by Hindalco helped offset a slump in Axis Bank following a contraction in the lender's quarterly margins.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose 0.46% to 21,336.05 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.44% at 70,677.99, as of 10:10 a.m. IST.

The indexes saw a steep sell-off in the final hours of the previous session weighed down by financial stocks.

The Nifty metal index .NIFTYMET rose 1.7% on Wednesday, led by a 4.4% jump in aluminium producer Hindalco Industries HALC.NS.

Helping the mood was optimism that China, the biggest metals consumer, will offer support for its stock markets after a recent onslaught. Aluminium prices were also higher as traders assessed the risks of potential European Union sanctions on the metal from Russia. MKTS/GLOB

Hindustan CopperHCPR.NS, SAIL SAIL.NS, National Aluminium NALU.NS and NMDC NMDC.NSgained more than 3% each.

"China's expected stimulus to boost its economy is leading to a rise in global metal prices because of which we are seeing the rub-off effect on metal stocks today," said Sneha Poddar, associate vice president at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, private lender Axis Bank slumped as much as 6.3% to a near two-month low after reporting a contraction in margins for the third quarter. The stock was last trading down 2.9%.

Top private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, which declined in early trade to take its losses post disappointing earnings last week to nearly 18%, reversed course to trade up 1%.

Blue-chip firms Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS, Tech Mahindra TEML.NS, Tata Steel TISC.NSand Indian Oil IOC.NSwere up between 0.8% and 1.7% ahead of their quarterly results.

