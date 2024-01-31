INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares recover from weak open as HDFC, Reliance rebound

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from a weak start on Wednesday, led by a rise in index heavyweights HDFC Bank and Reliance ahead of the keenly awaited Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.50% to 21,630.10 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.53% at 71,517, as of 10:35 a.m. IST.

Both the indexes had lost about 0.3% in early trade. The volatility index .NIFVIX hovered around the 10-month high hit in the previous session, when the indexes opened higher but ended with losses, mainly due to profit booking in Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

"We expect heightened volatility in the markets to prevail ahead of the two key events, the Fed policy and India's union budget," said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its policy decision, due after the Indian market closes, and "any clarity regarding the timeline of rate cuts would have a major bearing on global markets," said Gandhi.

The Indian government is due to announce its interim budget on Thursday morning, which is likely to trigger stock-specific movements in response to sectoral allocations.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, the heaviest-weighted Nifty stock, rose 1.7% after a 0.7% drop on Tuesday.

Reliance, the second-heaviest Nifty stock, rose 1%. It dropped 2.8% on Tuesday after jumping 7% to a record high to start the week.

Relative valuation comfort has triggered investor interest in large-caps like Reliance and HDFC, Gandhi said.

Tata Motors TAMO.NS gained 3%, the most on the Nifty, a day after its 2% rise helped it dethrone Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS as India's most valuable carmaker by market capitalisation.

Larsen & Toubro LART.NSdropped 5%, the most on the Nifty, after the infrastructure company missed third-quarter profit estimates.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Savio D'Souza)

