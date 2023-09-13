News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rebound; benchmarks outperform volatile small-, mid-caps

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 13, 2023 — 04:10 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Archishma Iyer

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up in mid-day trade on Wednesday after a lackluster start, led by gains in financials and energy stocks as investors bet on large-cap companies amid heightened volatility in small- and mid-caps after a record run.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.36% at 20,067.30 by 01:35 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.38% to 67,473.22.

The benchmarks outperformed the more domestically-focussed small-caps .NIFSMCP100, which were volatile on Wednesday, swinging between gains and losses after seeing their steepest intraday fall this year in the previous session.

Mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were down 0.35%, while small-cap stocks were up 0.2% after falling over 1% each earlier in the session.

"Retail inflows could shift to large-caps from small- and mid-caps and support the blue-chips," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities.

Financials .NIFTYFINand banks .NSEBANK rose 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, while energy stocks .NIFTYENR were up 1% and public sector banks .NIFTYPSU gained 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India tweaked investment classification and valuation norms for banks on Tuesday, which would reduce earnings volatility for lenders, Jefferies' analysts said in a note.

Separately, SMC's Jain said the weakness in China's economy could lead to sustained foreign inflows into India, given the strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

Among individual stocks, KEC International KECL.NSjumped over 12% to a record high after securing new orders.

Shares of NMDC NMDC.NSgained over 3% after domestic brokerage ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to "buy" from "add", citing scope for volume growth.

