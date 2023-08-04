INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares post weekly losses despite Friday's rise

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, led by a bounceback in information technology (IT) stocks after their recent slide, while a report of a Blackstone investment in Cipla boosted pharma stocks.

On Friday, ten of the 13 sectoral indexes logged gains on the day, with IT .NIFTYIT rising 1.55% after U.S. technology and consulting firm Cognizant maintained its full-year revenue outlook and reported in-line results in second quarter of 2023.

"While Cognizant's revenue outlook is a positive for its Indian peers, the pressure on the sector is likely to persist due to spending cuts," said Hem Securities analyst Astha Jain, calling the rise in IT stocks this week a "technical bounce after the recent sharp slide".

The IT index, which had lost nearly 5% over the last two weeks since quarterly earnings of major firms like TCS TCS.NS, HCLTech HCLT.NS, Wipro WIPR.NS and Infosys INFY.NS, gained 3.21% this week.

Pharma stocks .NIPHARM gained 0.94%, led by Cipla CIPL.NS on a report that Blackstone was looking to buy a stake in the drug maker. Cipla was the top Nifty 50 gainer, adding 3.77%.

Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks, with the more domestically focused mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 adding 0.82% and 0.76%, respectively.

"The interest in broader markets is driven by cost efficiencies, higher sales volumes and operational improvements," said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Mumbai-based investment advisory firm Equity99.

Among individual stocks, Paytm PAYT.NS gained 3.78% after posting a strong operational update for July.

Zomato ZOMT.NS surged 10.23% after reporting a quarterly net profit for the first time ever.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.