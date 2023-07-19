INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares pare early gains as IT stocks reverse course

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares trimmed gains on Wednesday, as information technology stocks reversed early gains and offset the broad sectoral rise, ahead ofthe June-quarter earnings of top companies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.18% to 19,784.25, with the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN in toe at 66,921.20, as of 12:56 p.m. IST.

Both benchmarks rose nearly 0.5% and hit fresh all-time highs for the fourth straight session earlier in the day.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with media stocks .NIFTYMED rising nearly 1%, led by an uptick in TV18 Broadcast TVEB.NSpost an increase in June quarter earnings.

IT firms, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S. and Europe, had risen over the last four sessions on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

"A pause is obviously inevitable after the recent surge powered by robust foreign inflows and macro data" said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at domestic brokerage Anand Rathi Investment Services.

"Investors are likely to be cautious ahead of the Fed rate decision on July 26 as the commentary would provide cues into the future rate-hiking path."

Among individual stocks, NTPC NTPC.NSrose over 4%, topping the Nifty 50 after brokerage Goldman Sachs identified it as the top pick in the power sector.

IndusInd Bank INBK.NSrose as much as 3.82% after beating the quarterly profit view on loan growth and a drop in provisions.

Hindustan Unilever HLL.NS lost 0.5% ahead of its earnings on Thursday.

($1 = 82.0990 Indian rupees)

