INDIA STOCKS -Indian shares pare early gains as financials weigh; Zee tumbles

Updated at 11:24 a.m. IST, adds analyst comment

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares pared early gains on Tuesday, as heavyweight financials, led by HDFC Bank, declined and Zee Entertainment slumped after Japan's Sony Group terminated a $10 billion merger plan.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN both declined 0.1% each to 21,546 points and 71,365, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. IST. Both indexes climbed as much as 0.8% and 0.86%, respectively, before trimming their gains.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS extended its losses from last week, declining 2.5%, and dragged financial stocks down 1.3%. HDFC stock is down nearly 14% since reporting disappointing results last week.

"HDFC Bank continues to see weakness due to liquidations from foreign investors, while small- and mid-cap indexes are undergoing long-awaited corrections after the run-up in valuations," said Saurabh Jain, assistance vice president for research at SMC Global Securities.

The small .NIFSMCP100 and mid-cap .NIFMDCP100 indexes were down 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, shares of Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS plunged nearly 30% as investors exited the Indian broadcaster after its failed merger with the local unit of Japan's Sony Corp 6758.Tstirred concerns about its survival in a highly competitive industry.

The earnings season has seen mixed results, which will drive specific stocks as no common trend has emerged so far, SMC's Jain added.

Shares of Cipla and ICICI Bank advanced 7.2% and 2.8%, respectively, after they beat third-quarter profit estimates. Cipla is among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 and led the Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM, which gained 2.4%.

IT companies .NIFTYIT, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., rose 0.7%, tracking the overnight rally in tech stocks on Wall Street. GLOB/MKTS

Markets are watching out for Axis Bank's results, due post market hours.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.