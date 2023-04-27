INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open tad higher ahead of April derivatives expiry

Adds opening levels

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Thursday, as strong earnings from major firms offset rising recession fears in the United States, ahead of the April series derivatives expiry.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.10% to 17,832.70 as of 9:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.14%.

Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, but high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN resisted selling pressure, rising 0.2%, aided by non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd BJFN.NS.

Bajaj Finance rose nearly 3% after reporting abigger-than-expected rise in profit in the March quarter on strong loan demand. Bajaj Finance and its holding company Bajaj Finserv Ltd BJFS.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI has added over 1% this week, amid a slew of corporate earnings, shrugging off the weakness in global equities.

Global equities were subdued after weak economic data in the U.S. heightened concerns of a potential recession in the near term. Asian markets were mostly lower. MKTS/GLOB

"Markets may go sideways after the sharp rise," said Om Mehra, equity research analyst at Choice Broking. "The (Nifty 50) index is likely to witness consolidation, traders may find buying opportunities if the 17,700 level is protected."

Analysts cautioned investors to brace themselves for volatility and turbulence ahead of the expiry of April series derivatives on Thursday.

Information technology firm L&T Technology Services Ltd LTEH.NS rose over 4% after reporting a profit beat. The stock offset losses in the IT index .NIFTYIT

($1 = 81.7130 Indian rupees)

