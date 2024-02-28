INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open slightly lower ahead of key economic data

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped marginally on Thursday, tracking Asian peers as investors brace for key U.S. and domestic economic data.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.07% at 21,935.20, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.12% to 72,220.57, as of 09:15 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

