INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 27, 2022 — 11:10 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN opened down 0.23% to 62,150.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.19% to 18,477.35, before erasing all the opening losses.

Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 outperformed their larger peers, rising 0.34% and 0.47%, respectively.

The slide followed a decline in Asian markets due to worries about COVID-19 management in the world's second-largest economy, after demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS shed 1.45%. MKTS/GLOB

Fears about a COVID-led dent in China's economic growth also weighed on commodities, with Brent crude slipping to $83 per barrel. O/R

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 3.69 billion rupees ($45.17 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors sold a net 2.96 billion rupees ($36.24 million) worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Among individual shares, Paytm PAYT.NS fell 5.2% after the Reserve Bank of India declined to allocate a payment aggregator licence to the company.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag rose 4.47%, the most since Nov. 15, after signing an agreement with Asian Development Bank towards raising 2 billion Indian rupees through unlisted non-convertible debentures.

($1 = 81.6850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Janane Venkatraman)

((Bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com, akansha.victor@thomsonreuters.com))

