INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally higher; Jio Financial listing eyed

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, in contrast to weakness in Asian equities on China's smaller-than-expected rate cut, ahead of Jio Financial Services' listing on stock exchanges.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.18% at 19,346.50 while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.18% to 65,066.25 at 9:19 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.