INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally higher

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, aided by broad sectoral gains, ahead of key macro data from the U.S. as well as India's quarterly gross domestic product, due later this week.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.16% at 19,337.80 at 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.16% to 65,098.01.

