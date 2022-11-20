INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, weighed down by China, rate worries

BENGALURU, Nov 21 (Reuters) - India's shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by auto, IT and consumer stocks, while the likelihood of tighter U.S. monetary policy and worsening COVID-19 infection numbers in China weighed on sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.57% to 61,309.82 as of 0348 GMT, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI lost 0.51% to 18,214.45.

The Nifty auto .NIFTYAUTO, IT .NIFTYIT and FMCG .NIFTYFMCG indexes fell between 0.4% and 0.8%.

"The pessimism can be attributed to the harsh tone by the Fed officials over the weekend that rates will not fall until there is clear, strong evidence inflation is falling", according to Prashanth Tapse, research analyst and senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Saturday the Fed should guard against any temptation to cut rates before inflation is "well on track" to fall to its 2% target, even if the economy were to "weaken appreciably."

"I believe that 75 to 100 basis points of additional tightening will be warranted," Bostic said.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 1.25% MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices hovered at two-month lows, in part due to concerns over China's demand. The move in crude prices has a direct impact on local inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity. O/R

Foreign institutional investors sold 7.51 billion Indian rupees ($91.79 million)($92 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought 8.90 billion rupees ($109 million) of shares, per provisional NSE data. ($1 = 81.8200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

