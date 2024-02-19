News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, tracking Asian peers

Credit: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

February 19, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking their Asian peers after China's efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors, while fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.21% at 22,075.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.14% to 72,607.50.

