INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower, tracking Asian peers

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking their Asian peers after China's efforts to support its property markets failed to excite investors, while fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.21% at 22,075.10 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.14% to 72,607.50.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.