INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower tracking Asian peers

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's blue-chips opened lower on Monday after logging their worst week in over a month last week, while Asian peers were muted over the Middle East conflict.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.18% at 19,010.85 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.22% to 63,631.72.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

