INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower; small-, mid-caps extend fall ahead of stress test results

Updates at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, as profit-booking continued, while small- and mid-cap stocks extended their decline ahead of the results of a stress test on mutual funds in those segments.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.07% to 21,982.55, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.26% to 72,570.10, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, which logged their worst session in two years on Wednesday, dropped about 0.7% each at the open.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.