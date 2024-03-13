News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower; small-, mid-caps extend fall ahead of stress test results

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 13, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, as profit-booking continued, while small- and mid-cap stocks extended their decline ahead of the results of a stress test on mutual funds in those segments.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.07% to 21,982.55, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.26% to 72,570.10, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, which logged their worst session in two years on Wednesday, dropped about 0.7% each at the open.

