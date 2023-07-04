INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on weak global cues; Fed minutes eyed

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares openedlower on Wednesday amid caution due to concerns of escalating trade conflict between the United States and China, and as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's June monetary policy meeting minutes.

The Nifty .NSEI index was down 0.18% at 19,353.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.21% to 65,351.09, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.0210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

