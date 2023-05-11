INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on weak global cues; CPI data on tap

Adds opening levels in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking a slide in global peers, on data hinting at a slowdown in the U.S. economy as investors awaited domestic retail inflation data.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.28% at 18,246 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.23% to 61,759.13.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

