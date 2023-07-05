INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open lower on weak global cues

Updated at 9:15 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened marginally lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global peers on concerns of an escalating U.S.-China trade conflict and rising odds of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.07% at 19,384.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.08% to 65,391.88, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

($1 = 82.3379 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

